Previous
Next
Here comes the rain by rosiekind
Photo 3743

Here comes the rain

If you look carefully you can see the rain in this photo. The collared dove decided to see whether she could get onto the bird table to have a tuck in.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1025% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great composition! Simple, uncluttered shot. Fav.
February 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise