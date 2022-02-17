Betsy Blackbird

Betsy came for a snack this morning and I think she would be wise to fill up before the next storm hits us. It is predicted to be worse than storm Dudley. We are concerned about our neighbours beech trees that rise above our house and hope to goodness that they don’t come down on our conservatory and roof. It’s alright for the neighbours as they are away from their house. We plan to move Bas (our cockatoo) out of the conservatory tonight



