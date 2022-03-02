Sign up
Photo 3760
Squizzer
It’s been a horrible wet day again so I haven’t been for a walk. This was taken through the kitchen window.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9312
photos
213
followers
55
following
1030% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
2nd March 2022 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
