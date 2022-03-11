Sign up
Photo 3769
All the birds are singing
And it was such a lovely sound. I was surprised to get photos of the blackbird, greenfinch and dunnock singing.
Thank you for getting yesterday's woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
blackbird
,
greenfinch
,
dunnock
,
long-tailed-tit
,
cycle-track
Susie
ace
lovely collage. it is lovely to hear the birds singing now
March 11th, 2022
