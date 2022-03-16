Previous
Next
Waiting to go on the feeder by rosiekind
Photo 3774

Waiting to go on the feeder

I felt sorry for the collared doves sitting in the tree waiting to have a snack. It was raining as you can see from the water droplets on the twigs.

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1033% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise