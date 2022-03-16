Sign up
Photo 3774
Waiting to go on the feeder
I felt sorry for the collared doves sitting in the tree waiting to have a snack. It was raining as you can see from the water droplets on the twigs.
Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th March 2022 3:08pm
Tags
tree
,
birds
,
garden
,
collared-doves
