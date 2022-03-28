Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3786
Woodie came for breakfast
It was nice to see Woodie again and he seems to be very regular these days. I have heard him drumming on the trees round here so perhaps he is going to raise some youngsters.
I have been to the doctors this morning and they have prescribed some antibiotics so hopefully I will be feeling better soon. Fingers crossed as I haven't done anything lately.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9365
photos
210
followers
55
following
1037% complete
View this month »
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
Latest from all albums
3116
3782
3117
3783
3784
3785
3118
3786
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
28th March 2022 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close