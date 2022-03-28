Woodie came for breakfast

It was nice to see Woodie again and he seems to be very regular these days. I have heard him drumming on the trees round here so perhaps he is going to raise some youngsters.



I have been to the doctors this morning and they have prescribed some antibiotics so hopefully I will be feeling better soon. Fingers crossed as I haven't done anything lately.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.