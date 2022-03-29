Sign up
Photo 3787
A pair of greenfinches
There were 3 greenfinches in the garden but only 2 flew down to the feeder together. However, I was pleased to see them as their numbers have really reduced.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
28th March 2022 5:30pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
greenfinches
