Hold on mate

I went for a long walk along Wood Lane this morning and I haven't done that since I had the chest infection so it was great to get out. First I saw this kestrel sitting on the post but of course as soon as I pointed my camera at him, he flew off. Never mind, it was nice to see him.



Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.