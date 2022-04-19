Previous
Song thrush by rosiekind
Photo 3808

Song thrush

I often hear song thrushes singing but usually I can't see them. However, my luck was in this morning when I saw this pretty little songster.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th April 2022

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

