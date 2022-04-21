Previous
Gorgeous little blue tit by rosiekind
Gorgeous little blue tit

I saw this lovely little bird this morning when I walked along Wood Lane. I just love these dear little birds.

Thank you for getting Robbie on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
21st April 2022

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
