First swallow

I usually see my first swallow on this telephone line in Wood Lane and this one didn't disappoint me today as it's the first one I have seen this year. It's always a good sign to see that they have arrived after their very long flight.



Today I have seen lots of little birds including a female linnet, yellowhammer and I have got the first shot of a chiff chaff. I have heard them singing along the lane but never seem to see them let alone get a photo but today I was in luck.



