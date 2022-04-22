Previous
First swallow by rosiekind
First swallow

I usually see my first swallow on this telephone line in Wood Lane and this one didn't disappoint me today as it's the first one I have seen this year. It's always a good sign to see that they have arrived after their very long flight.

Today I have seen lots of little birds including a female linnet, yellowhammer and I have got the first shot of a chiff chaff. I have heard them singing along the lane but never seem to see them let alone get a photo but today I was in luck.

Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit and great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
