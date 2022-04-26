Previous
Next
Chiff chaff with grub by rosiekind
Photo 3815

Chiff chaff with grub

Having not been able to photograph a chiff chaff before, it's funny how I now have photographed one twice but in different places. I saw this little fellow up at RSPB Sandy this morning. I also saw a blackcap but he wasn't playing ball and I had a limited amount of time as it was getting near lunch time. Probably that's why the chiff chaff had a grub in his beak! LOL

The difference between a chiff chaff and a willow warbler is the colour of the legs as the willow warbler has pink legs.

Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit and singing chaffinch on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1045% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise