Chiff chaff today

I seem to have managed to get a chiff chaff again which has pleased me. I went for a short walk along Wood Lane after lunch as I took Steve to Ikea in Milton Keynes this morning and I think he was very impressed. A lovely morning followed by a chance to photograph this lovely little bird.



Thank you for getting yesterday's blackbird with grub on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs.. It is always very much appreciated.