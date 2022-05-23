Lovely goldfinch

I saw this lovely goldfinch when I went for a walk this morning. He was sitting at the top of the tree but posed for a couple of seconds just long enough for me to get a few shots.



Strange weather today as it looks as though it could rain but hasn't so far thank goodness.



I went down the road hoping to get some photos of the sparrows but of course because I had my camera with me, there were none to be seen. Typical as yesterday I saw them but didn't have a camera in my hand.



Thank you for getting yesterday's rose on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.