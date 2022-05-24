A lovely pair of greenfinches

The pink in the background are lupins that are growing in my garden. It was lovely to see the pair of greenfinch as they have been rather scarce lately.



The weather today is sunshine and heavy showers. I had put some washing on the line but took it in because it was getting dry but the rain was starting again.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.