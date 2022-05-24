Sign up
Photo 3843
A lovely pair of greenfinches
The pink in the background are lupins that are growing in my garden. It was lovely to see the pair of greenfinch as they have been rather scarce lately.
The weather today is sunshine and heavy showers. I had put some washing on the line but took it in because it was getting dry but the rain was starting again.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th May 2022 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
garden
feeder
greenfinches
