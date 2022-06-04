Previous
Collared dove by rosiekind
Collared dove

I took this one this morning before the rain came. The little collared dove stood on the birdbath and had a drink. A bit different from yesterday's young starling!

I will post some photos from our Jubilee celebrations in the village yesterday taken with my phone.

In the meantime, thank you for getting yesterday's bathing starling on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th June 2022

Rosie Kind

