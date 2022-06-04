Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3854
Collared dove
I took this one this morning before the rain came. The little collared dove stood on the birdbath and had a drink. A bit different from yesterday's young starling!
I will post some photos from our Jubilee celebrations in the village yesterday taken with my phone.
In the meantime, thank you for getting yesterday's bathing starling on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9517
photos
201
followers
56
following
1055% complete
View this month »
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
3853
3854
Latest from all albums
2062
3171
3852
3172
3853
2063
3173
3854
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th June 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
collared-dove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close