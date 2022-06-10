Previous
Hello bunny by rosiekind
Photo 3860

Hello bunny

I saw this little bunny when I went for a walk with Steve to Priory this morning. There were 3 in total but I liked this shot with him peeping at me.

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
