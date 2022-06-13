What a beakful

I saw this lovely whitethroat with a beakful of grubs this morning when I went for a walk along Wood Lane. There seem to be quite a few whitethroats along the lane these days but they are quite secretive so I had to wait ages to get a few shots. Worth the wait though.



I have just looked on my trail camera and we have had Mr Fox (which is usual) and also Mr Badger which is unusual as I haven't seen him for ages.



