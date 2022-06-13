Previous
What a beakful by rosiekind
What a beakful

I saw this lovely whitethroat with a beakful of grubs this morning when I went for a walk along Wood Lane. There seem to be quite a few whitethroats along the lane these days but they are quite secretive so I had to wait ages to get a few shots. Worth the wait though.

I have just looked on my trail camera and we have had Mr Fox (which is usual) and also Mr Badger which is unusual as I haven't seen him for ages.

Thank you for getting yesterday's dog roses on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th June 2022

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
