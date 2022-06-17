Previous
Next
My house and garden by rosiekind
Photo 3867

My house and garden

It has been too hot to go for a walk today so this is a quick shot from the front of my house and I think I used a fisheye lens for this.

Thank you for getting all 3 of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1059% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
What a beautiful house and garden, fav
June 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise