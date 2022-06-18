Previous
Dining together by rosiekind
Photo 3868

Dining together

It was nice to see the little coal tit on the right sharing the feeder with one of the little blue tits. It is drizzling today but thankfully it has cooled down. I never thought I would hear myself saying that! However, last night it was so hot trying to get to sleep so it has made a nice change and I have made some more carrot muffins this morning. I didn't want to have the cooker on while the temperature was so hot so Steve will be pleased to eat more carrot muffins as they seem to be our favourite. The worse bit is grating the carrots! However, even if I do say so myself, they are really tasty and I have had to resort to buying cakes this week due to the heat!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

