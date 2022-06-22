Yellowhammer

I had a walk along Wood Lane before it got too hot and there were lots of birds about including this yellowhammer. I haven't seen one of these for ages. I also saw a linnet, a whitethroat, goldfinch and a kestrel as well as a bunny and a muntjac who escaped my camera!



Today we have the drain men here cleaning out the drains before we have another flood next winter! They are doing a good job and they have partly taken over our garden as they have had to park their lorry across the grass at the front due to the location of the manhole.



Thanks for getting yesterday's woodpecker on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.