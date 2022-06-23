Previous
Baby robin by rosiekind
Baby robin

Baby robin

It was nice to see baby robin this morning at one of my feeders. He has been on the bird table too so I think he's trying to work out which food he likes best.

Not a lot of time today as I have been to do my supermarket shopping this morning and I'm off to the hairdressers this afternoon. I am just hoping we don't get the torrential rain predicted when I come out of the hairdressers otherwise it will have been a waste of time!

Thank you for getting yesterday's yellowhammer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

