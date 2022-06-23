Baby robin

It was nice to see baby robin this morning at one of my feeders. He has been on the bird table too so I think he's trying to work out which food he likes best.



Not a lot of time today as I have been to do my supermarket shopping this morning and I'm off to the hairdressers this afternoon. I am just hoping we don't get the torrential rain predicted when I come out of the hairdressers otherwise it will have been a waste of time!



Thank you for getting yesterday's yellowhammer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.