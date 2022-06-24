Previous
Flowers from my garden by rosiekind
Photo 3874

Flowers from my garden

It's lovely to see the flowers in my garden with their different colours and they make a nice show.

It is a bit cooler today which is a blessing as I hated how hot it was last Friday but it's quite pleasant today. I dug my first new potatoes this morning so we shall have them fresh out of the garden tonight for dinner. It is later than usual but I'm sure that they are worth waiting for.

Thank you for getting baby robin on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Diana ace
Fabulous collage of all your beautiful flowers.
June 24th, 2022  
