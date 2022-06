Swiss gardens

Yesterday we went to Shuttleworth for an MG car club meeting and had a picture on the lawns outside. It also meant that we could have a walk around Swiss Gardens and we haven't done that for over 3 years so it was nice. I didn't take my camera so these are all phone photos. Amazing that you can get good photos on a phone!



