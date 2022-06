I said you could be famous

When this little goldfinch posed for me. He was very obliging and let me take a few shots so I thought that it would be wrong of me not to post one of them. This little bird was the first one I had seen when I went for a walk along Wood Lane this morning. However, I saw lots of other birds who were singing their hearts out as I walked along.



Thank you for getting yesterday's little coal tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.