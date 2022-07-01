Previous
Posing partridge by rosiekind
Posing partridge

I walked up to the field where the horses are and saw two red legged partridges. This one kindly posed for me.

Thank you for getting yesterday's butterfly on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

