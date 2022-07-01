Sign up
Photo 3881
Posing partridge
I walked up to the field where the horses are and saw two red legged partridges. This one kindly posed for me.
Thank you for getting yesterday's butterfly on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
field
,
village
,
red-legged-partridge
