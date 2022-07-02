Two's company, three's a crowd

My feeders have been really busy this morning but they are most days so it's always lovely to see the little birds. The blue tits have been sharing the birdbath and having a lovely time. They are just so small and sweet and I love them all. By the way, the 2 birds on the right are a male and female greenfinch and the bird on the left is a goldfinch.



They get through so many sunflower hearts and I bought a new sack a couple of days ago and it cost be £38.50 so even the birds are experiencing rising costs albeit through my purse! Still they're worth it. The majority of these seeds come from Ukraine which is why they are so expensive now.

