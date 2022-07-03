One of my new dahlias

Despite having very little rain my new dahlias seem to be blooming well. It has just reminded me that I must go out and water my potatoes because although we have seen rain in a town 7 miles away, we haven't seen any here.



This morning a very nice girl appeared on our drive and said that she had rescued a young song thrush in the road and she released it into our garden. We have a thrush visiting each morning when I put the bird food out of the front garden so I am hoping that it's mother has come to the rescue. I can't find either of them at the moment so hopefully they have been reunited.



Thank you for getting yesterday's baby robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.