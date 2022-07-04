What a fine fellow

I saw this lovely kestrel when I went for a walk this morning. It was good of him to pose for me as I hadn't seen very much else.



There are lots of emergency services around this morning. I saw plumes of smoke over towards Bedford and then read that there had possibly been an explosion in a block of flats and the air ambulance had been called. Two ambulances passed through our village together on blue lights and I had previously heard a fire engine going towards the A1 so I suspect that there has been an almighty smash up somewhere. People drive so stupidly these days.



Thank you for getting yesterday's dahlia on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.