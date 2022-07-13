Previous
They call me mellow yellow by rosiekind
Photo 3893

They call me mellow yellow

I often think of songs when I am walking along Wood Lane and the song by Donovan suited this lovely yellowhammer. I used to love Donovan when I was young but you don't often hear any of his songs played nowadays. I have lots of his records but vinyl doesn't get played in this house either although we do have several record players. It's so much easier to use a CD or even an MP3. Such is the modern world.

Thank you for getting yesterday's wren on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous capture. We had a regular Yellowhammer as a visitor around 4 years ago; sadly he appears to have moved elsewhere.
July 13th, 2022  
