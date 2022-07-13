They call me mellow yellow

I often think of songs when I am walking along Wood Lane and the song by Donovan suited this lovely yellowhammer. I used to love Donovan when I was young but you don't often hear any of his songs played nowadays. I have lots of his records but vinyl doesn't get played in this house either although we do have several record players. It's so much easier to use a CD or even an MP3. Such is the modern world.



Thank you for getting yesterday's wren on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.