My blue friend

I was so pleased to get a few shots of the beautiful kingfisher as it was so lovely to see him. Fortunately he perched here for a couple of seconds so that I could photograph him.



I have had an awful journey home as there are traffic lights at the end of our village due to the burst water main and the water keeps going on and off. The traffic is horrendous with huge queues and they have so much of the road closed off. Hopefully they will finally get this sorted out as it has been going on for 2 or 3 days now.



Thank you for getting yesterday's buzzard on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.