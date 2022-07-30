One of my favourite little birds

I haven't seen many birds in the garden lately so it was especially nice to see the long tailed tits and this one posed right outside my kitchen window.



I have had a very busy morning as I have cleaned our cockatoo's cage from top to bottom and it has had a really good spring clean. I feel shattered now but it looks so much nicer and he has a new box to play in so he's very happy. He went into his outside cage while I did it so he's had the best of both worlds today!



Thank you for getting my great tit on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.