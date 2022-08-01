Previous
Next
Bas by rosiekind
Photo 3912

Bas

Here's our lovely cockatoo Bas. He is in his outside cage and I was out there with my macro lens so thought I would get a quick shot of him.

It was brilliant last night watching the lionesses win the Euro final at Wembley and I was on the edge of my seat all the way through the game. I don't usually watch football but it has been brilliant - really exciting and to win against Germany was even better as they have won so many times - in fact 8 out of 12 but now it's 8 out of 13.

Thank you for getting yesterday's buzzard and butterfly on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1071% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise