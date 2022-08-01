Bas

Here's our lovely cockatoo Bas. He is in his outside cage and I was out there with my macro lens so thought I would get a quick shot of him.



It was brilliant last night watching the lionesses win the Euro final at Wembley and I was on the edge of my seat all the way through the game. I don't usually watch football but it has been brilliant - really exciting and to win against Germany was even better as they have won so many times - in fact 8 out of 12 but now it's 8 out of 13.



