Stop chasing me

This poor collared dove was being pursued by a rather persistent admirer. I think she was a bit fed up. It reminded me that years ago an ex boyfriend kept pursuing me and waited outside my work place each day, calling round to my house as well. In the end my parents had to tell him to leave me alone or there would be consequences so I know how this little dove felt.



Anyway, the walk along Wood Lane, although windy, turned out to be really hot and sticky so I didn't walk very far.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.