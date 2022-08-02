Previous
Stop chasing me by rosiekind
Photo 3913

Stop chasing me

This poor collared dove was being pursued by a rather persistent admirer. I think she was a bit fed up. It reminded me that years ago an ex boyfriend kept pursuing me and waited outside my work place each day, calling round to my house as well. In the end my parents had to tell him to leave me alone or there would be consequences so I know how this little dove felt.

Anyway, the walk along Wood Lane, although windy, turned out to be really hot and sticky so I didn't walk very far.

2nd August 2022

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1072% complete

