Just another rose

I haven’t had a lot of time today as I had another funeral to go to which makes 3 in the last month. It just seems so sad to say goodbye to so many people. Although I am not very good at funerals, I go to support family members as well as learning something new about the person that I didn’t really know. There always seems to be information that happened before I knew them although I did know how hard life was for Shirley when she was growing up. She was an amazing lady who told me about her childhood one day when we met up.



