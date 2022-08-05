Previous
Just another rose by rosiekind
Photo 3916

Just another rose

I haven’t had a lot of time today as I had another funeral to go to which makes 3 in the last month. It just seems so sad to say goodbye to so many people. Although I am not very good at funerals, I go to support family members as well as learning something new about the person that I didn’t really know. There always seems to be information that happened before I knew them although I did know how hard life was for Shirley when she was growing up. She was an amazing lady who told me about her childhood one day when we met up.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
Judith Johnson
A beautiful capture of this lovely rose
August 5th, 2022  
