Just about to tuck in by rosiekind
Photo 3921

Just about to tuck in

I'm not too impressed with this shot but I did have a long walk all the way up to Hill Farm this morning. However, this new mirrorless camera is not what I expected it to be. Personally, I prefer my D500 and I suspect that I shall get that out and use it more. Why I bothered with mirrorless I don't know when I was more than happy with what I had. Silly me!

Anyway, I have had 2 long chats with Amazon over the past couple of days because my new kindle bought on 26 May has gone completely wrong and will not work at all. I only bought another one because they said my old one would stop working! I have had the old one for years and it has never let me down but I can't download any new books on it as it's past it's sell by date! Ugghhh. They have said that they will send me a replacement which is what they said yesterday but have now agreed to do so when I couldn't understand why it said that it would be repaired. Why do you have to fight so much for things!!!

Rant over - I will post another photo on my Bits and Bobs album of a collage I found the other day but in the meantime, thank you for getting yesterday's bunny on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.

10th August 2022

Rosie Kind

Photo Details

