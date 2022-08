Steve's pride and joy

I got a photo of Steve's SS100 Jaguar when he came back after a short trip this morning. He loves this car and it's one that he always wanted to own. He's had it a few years now but I think he still loves driving it but it's a bit hot out there so I stayed in the garden after I had cleaned the house.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.