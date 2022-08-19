Sign up
Photo 3930
Always flowering
Despite the dry weather the roses still continue to flower which cheers up our garden.
I have had a lot of birds in the garden today including blue tits, long tailed tits, robin and greenfinch but my photos weren't brilliant so thought I would post this instead.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
