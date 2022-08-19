Previous
Always flowering by rosiekind
Photo 3930

Always flowering

Despite the dry weather the roses still continue to flower which cheers up our garden.

I have had a lot of birds in the garden today including blue tits, long tailed tits, robin and greenfinch but my photos weren't brilliant so thought I would post this instead.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Rosie Kind

