Previous
Next
Loads of berries by rosiekind
Photo 3939

Loads of berries

I saw this lovely greenfinch along Wood Lane and he was feasting on the berries. The birds have got lots to eat at the moment as autumn has come early and everything is ripening.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1079% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise