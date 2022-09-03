Previous
Look who came for breakfast by rosiekind
Photo 3945

Look who came for breakfast

When I went downstairs to make the coffee, the long tailed tits had decided that breakfast would be good at my house. Such a lovely sight to greet me after I had woken up.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Photo Details

