Photo 3945
Look who came for breakfast
When I went downstairs to make the coffee, the long tailed tits had decided that breakfast would be good at my house. Such a lovely sight to greet me after I had woken up.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
3rd September 2022 8:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
long-tailed-tits
