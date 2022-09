I saw this lovely kestrel today

It was a long way away so this is heavily cropped but it was nice to see him. After I took this I tripped and fell hurting my hand, knee, hip and ankle so I am rather sore at the moment but the camera survived because it was in my cotton carrier. Thank goodness it didn't get damaged as I would have been gutted! I shall just have to take it easy for a while.



Thank you for getting all my photos on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.