What big eyes you've got by rosiekind
Photo 3960

What big eyes you've got

I took this a while ago but as I haven't been out today thought I would post it. It's always a surprise when I look through old photos to see ones that I had forgotten about.

I am still suffering aches and pains throughout my body which is why I haven't gone out walking.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Lee
Lovely.
September 18th, 2022  
Helene ace
cute!
September 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird.
September 18th, 2022  
