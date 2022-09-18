Sign up
Photo 3960
What big eyes you've got
I took this a while ago but as I haven't been out today thought I would post it. It's always a surprise when I look through old photos to see ones that I had forgotten about.
I am still suffering aches and pains throughout my body which is why I haven't gone out walking.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
long-tailed-tit
Lee
Lovely.
September 18th, 2022
Helene
ace
cute!
September 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful bird.
September 18th, 2022
