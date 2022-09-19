You put your right foot in

Your right foot out, in out in out, you shake it all about, you do the okeycokey and you turn around that's what it's all about!



Well I just thought of this when I saw this pigeon on the roof of the bird table. Thankfully, after soaking my foot in cold water yesterday, it feels much better today but it still looks horrible. Thank you all for your kind wishes to get it better.



I have been watching the Queen's funeral and it has been amazing how well it has been organised. In Britain we can do things properly.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's long tailed tit on PP. It is always very much appreciated.