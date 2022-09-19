Previous
Next
You put your right foot in by rosiekind
Photo 3961

You put your right foot in

Your right foot out, in out in out, you shake it all about, you do the okeycokey and you turn around that's what it's all about!

Well I just thought of this when I saw this pigeon on the roof of the bird table. Thankfully, after soaking my foot in cold water yesterday, it feels much better today but it still looks horrible. Thank you all for your kind wishes to get it better.

I have been watching the Queen's funeral and it has been amazing how well it has been organised. In Britain we can do things properly.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday's long tailed tit on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1085% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise