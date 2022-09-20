Sign up
Photo 3962
He came for breakfast
I wasn't sure which photo to post of the little long tailed tits but thought this little fellow looked rather sweet.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th September 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Taken
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
long-tailed-tit
