Mr Geoffrey Silson by rosiekind
Photo 3976

Mr Geoffrey Silson

I'm posting this in memory of a very good friend who sadly passed away on Saturday night. I came upon this photo taken in 2012 and thought I would post it today. He was such a kind man and he will be very much missed. Maureen his wife cared for him throughout their marriage as he lost a leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 21 but he never let it get him down. Sadly he had chronic lung problems which is why he passed away after getting pneumonia.

5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Kitty Hawke ace
He does look a kind man.
October 5th, 2022  
