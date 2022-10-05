Mr Geoffrey Silson

I'm posting this in memory of a very good friend who sadly passed away on Saturday night. I came upon this photo taken in 2012 and thought I would post it today. He was such a kind man and he will be very much missed. Maureen his wife cared for him throughout their marriage as he lost a leg in a motorcycle accident when he was 21 but he never let it get him down. Sadly he had chronic lung problems which is why he passed away after getting pneumonia.



