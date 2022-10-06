Previous
Claire and Billie by rosiekind
Claire and Billie

Claire is my daughter and Billie is my granddaughter. It's Billie's birthday today and she is now 31. I can't believe where the years have gone. She's on the left by the way. At the moment she is in Seville on holiday so I haven't seen her on her birthday but she lives in Chesterfield so I don't see her so often anyway. Happy Birthday Billie. Such a lovely girl and very clever too. She has a maths degree so I don't know where she got her brains from - certainly not me LOL

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
