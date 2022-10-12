Previous
Next
Where there's a will, there's a way by rosiekind
Photo 3983

Where there's a will, there's a way

This silly pigeon was trying to eat from one of my bird feeders. They are such greedy birds and of course the small birds won't visit the feeders while they are hanging about.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1091% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise