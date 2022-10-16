Look who I saw at Priory today

I had just stepped out of the car park and saw a couple of people with long lenses pointing their camera towards the rushes as I walked over the bridge. Of course, I just had to stand with them and watch for this little blue bird. The kingfisher flew off before I could get any photos of him perched. However, I was lucky when I returned after a walk to the cafe when I saw the little bird again. It was lovely to see a kingfisher so close to home.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.