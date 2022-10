Ozzie Owl

I have been to a very good friend's funeral this morning and it was a lovely service. The wake was held at Danish Camp which is where Ozzie Owl comes from. He was sitting on his perch just watching what was going on. He's such a lovely bird that I had to get some photos with my phone.



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.