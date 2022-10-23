Previous
Next
Such a sweet little dog by rosiekind
Photo 3994

Such a sweet little dog

I often see this little dog with his older friend in Biggleswade and I saw him again today. The weather has been terrible today- heavy rain and stormy so I haven't been out walking.

Thank you for all your very kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1094% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise