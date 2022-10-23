Sign up
Photo 3994
Such a sweet little dog
I often see this little dog with his older friend in Biggleswade and I saw him again today. The weather has been terrible today- heavy rain and stormy so I haven't been out walking.
Thank you for all your very kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9763
photos
194
followers
55
following
1094% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
31st July 2022 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
biggleswade
